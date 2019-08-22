Ueni Trading Launches New English Website for Brand Owners Seeking to Crack Japanese Market

comunicati
- (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105599/201908079538/_prw_PI1lg_EWlxjQqk.jpg)
Official website: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/
Ueni Trading is looking for products in new categories. It encourages clients to contact the company if they have products they want to sell in Japan such as national brands and lifestyle brands that are still not available in Japan.
For more information, please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/contact_us/
About Ueni Trading Company Limited
Ueni Trading Company Limited is one of the top-brand import/wholesale companies in Japan. Since its founding in 1989, Ueni Trading has built and maintained strong, productive partnerships in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
For details please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/
RUBRICHE
Opinioni
di Luigi Bisignani
di Gianluca Dodero
di Carlantonio Solimene
di Luigi Salomone
Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084
Powered by Miles 33
Commenti
Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo