Gavin Bambury named OANDA(R) CEO

di AdnKronos

21 Agosto 2019

- With more than 25 years' experience in the financial technology and trading sector, Bambury has worked in a variety of leadership roles at world-class financial institutions including Citibank and Deutsche Bank. He also spent six years as CEO of Ion Trading Technologies, a trading software company with revenues in excess of EUR250 million. He joins OANDA from Integral Development Corporation.

Chairman of the Board, Tim Howkins commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Gavin to OANDA. A seasoned professional, he combines a deep-seated knowledge of financial technology with an unparalleled understanding of the trading sector, which will be invaluable as we continue to execute the firm's strategic vision in the years to come."

Bambury added, "I am delighted to be joining OANDA, as a world-class brand focused on its clients, the company has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years. I am confident we can build on these foundations, and through investment, organic and inorganic, we will extend our global coverage and enhance our clients experience, enabling us to continue to be the trusted leader in FX."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963522/Gavin_Bambury.jpg 

