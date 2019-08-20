Sir Anthony Ritossa Names Mohamed Al Ali Distinguished Grand Ambassador for 10th Anniversary Ritossa Global Family Office Summit to be Held November 23-25 in Dubai

- More than 600 prominent family offices, conglomerate business owners, Sheikhs, Royal Families, private investment companies, international business moguls, sovereign wealth funds, and industry professionals from across the Middle East and around the globe will gather at the extraordinary Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum for the Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit.

The resort is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the celebration will be in keeping with the exceedingly high expectations of an important group representing over $4 trillion in investor wealth. Themed "East Meets West," this high-powered Summit promises to be grander and more spectacular than ever.

"It is a great pleasure and honour to return to Dubai for our sixth Summit in the UAE. Dubai is always the perfect host for our esteemed group and the fact that every Summit is larger and more impressive than the last is a testament to the region's on-going commitment to welcoming hospitality, fine service and shared values," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"The 10th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai will be a crowning achievement for Sir Anthony Ritossa and every one of the Summit attendees. As the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time, the illustrious event is the ideal venue for high-level discussions on how to enrich the family legacy, grow, preserve wealth, and share ideas. I look forward to welcoming my colleagues and friends from around the world in Dubai," said Mohamed Al Ali CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"We can all count on one hand the individuals who have made a lasting impression on our hearts and on our minds. Mohamed Al Ali is one of those individuals. He is the embodiment of 'good thoughts, good words, good deeds'," said Dame Sheila B. Driscoll.

"I have produced literally thousands of events and conferences around the world and never have I found such a broadness of vision and project. The official support of Sheikh Maktoum and the Monaco Prince, the presence of the heirs of Bahrain and Yugoslavia Royal families, the heirs of Reynolds, Rockefeller, Bismarck, Muhammad, Menelik, Selassie and most innovative global finance platform is something unheard of before. Your event ranks in first place as the most astonishing and inspired world summit. I'm very proud to collaborate." Matteo Peri, CNBC Europe.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, please email email@DubaiSummit.org or visit www.DubaiSummit.org.

