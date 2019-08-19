ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Xinhua Silk Road: North China's Alxa League to hold autocross festival in Oct.

di AdnKronos

19 Agosto 2019

- As the country's largest off-road vehicle gathering, the event, co-hosted by Fblife.com and the local government this year, will launch a T3 series competition, CERC-an electric racing car championship, an auto expo, an Inner Mongolia cultural tourism industry conference, a fireworks event, etc. during the carnival.

The T3 series competition has evolved into a highlight of the event since its launch 13 years ago. Last year, the competition saw 200 teams, 600 vehicles and 1,200 participants involved, showing its high recognition among the participants.

Fblife.com is a large club platform with more than 10 million members. The festival co-hosted by the Fblife.com is an annual large-scale off-road vehicle-themed desert culture event.

As one of the measures taken by Alxa League to build an international tourism destination, the event has played an important role in promoting its regional image, which meanwhile is to help boost China's growing off-road vehicle market.

Statistics showed that Alxa Left Banner where the festival is held has seen more than seven million tourists last year, realizing a tourism income of about 6.4 billion yuan, a year on year increase of 46.91 percent. The comprehensive income of the 2017 Alxa Festival was 14.681 million yuan, up 191.23 percent over the previous year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/307732.html?from=singlemessage

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Il matrimonio

Quel matrimonio blindato della figlia di Fabrizio Piscitelli

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i grillini scaricano Salvini

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i 5 Stelle scaricano Salvini

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così: col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così
Col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Altro che Chiara Ferragni...guarda la mamma Marina in vacanza

Altro che Chiara Ferragni...guarda la mamma Marina in vacanza

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

In balìa delle onde giganti: che succede alla nave

In balìa delle onde giganti. Che succede alla nave

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme [VIDEO]

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". Il parroco scatenato contro le ong

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". La predica del parroco anti-profughi

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

La pazza svolta di agosto

Chi ha tradito gli elettori? Chi fa il governo Pd-M5s

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33