ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

The Stars Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast Details

di AdnKronos

14 Agosto 2019

- About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact: Vaughan LewisSenior Vice President, Communications ir@starsgroup.com                press@starsgroup.com

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik, ombre sulla versione del cubano. Fuga dopo l’agguato: "Avevo paura

Ombre sulla versione del cubano fuggito dopo l’agguato: avevo paura

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33