ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Amplitude launches Engage, a behavioral targeting solution for automated campaign personalization

di AdnKronos

14 Agosto 2019

- To break through in today's noisy channels, companies need to deliver the right message to the right person at the right time. Investments in marketing platforms automate orchestration and delivery, but most campaigns still lack the context of users' behavior. Companies are forced to make broad assumptions from demographic profiles because they cannot operationalize all the behaviors they want to — especially those that occur on owned platforms (websites, apps, help centers, and more).

With Amplitude Engage, companies can act on their first-party behavioral data by leveraging the power of Amplitude's advanced analytics and segmentation tools to drive targeted campaigns in their marketing platforms.

"We have already seen Amplitude Engage revolutionize the way marketing and growth teams target campaigns across engagement channels," said Spenser Skates, Co-founder and CEO of Amplitude. "Amplitude is excited to continue to develop the world's leading product intelligence platform to help teams take intelligent actions using their data."

Instead of big email blasts or catch-all push campaigns, companies use the context of users' behavior to create timely, personalized communications to specific user segments. That means less spam for consumers and more efficient programs for marketers.

Amplitude with Amplitude Engage includes:

Amplitude Engage has built-in connectors to Airship, Braze, Facebook, Intercom, Iterable, Leanplum, Marketo, and Segment, with more on the way.

"The combination of Braze's leading messaging experiences and Amplitude's advanced behavioral segmentation will help companies drive better engagement and ROI," said Braze President and CCO Myles Kleeger. "Amplitude Engage will provide our customers with meaningful and actionable insights inside of the Braze platform. The campaign interaction data will then flow back into Amplitude, informing future insights, and demonstrating the power of the Braze Alloy ecosystem."

Already over 100 companies are powering targeted campaigns by leveraging the advanced segments they create in Amplitude.

"Better segmentation leads to better engagement," said Emmanuel Frenehard, CTO at iflix. "With Amplitude Engage, iflix has improved campaign conversion-to-view rates and increased ad revenue four-fold by leveraging behavioural segmentation to target users. Engage has empowered us to execute highly targeted experiences and tune campaigns to drive impact."

With Amplitude Engage companies are able to:

Programmatically target hundreds of customer segments - Canada's leading online coupon platform, Flipp, now seamlessly automates hundreds of personalized campaigns which has helped increase click-thru-rates by over 20%.

Reduce acquisition costs with tailored experiences - Rappi, South America's largest on-demand delivery platform, has reduced acquisition costs 30% by tailoring push campaigns in Braze to customers in-product behavior.

Rapidly test new segments - Dave, a financial management platform, drove over 500,000 conversions to a new product by easily testing variations of customer segments — a process that now takes 5 seconds, instead of 5 days.

Measure campaign impact on revenue-producing outcomes - Rappi saw a 10% increase in orders from new users by optimizing campaign timing and messaging for first-time purchases.

Since the beginning of 2019, companies have already used Amplitude Engage to sync segments more than 550,000 times to their in-app messaging and marketing tools.

To learn more about Amplitude Engage visit https://amplitude.com/engage.

About AmplitudeAmplitude is the world's #1 product intelligence platform. We empower teams to use customer data to build great product experiences for growth. Over 30,000 teams and 20 of the Fortune 100, including Microsoft, Atlassian, Twitter, Peloton, and ThredUp, use Amplitude to improve conversion and retention.

Media ContactNate Franklinpress@amplitude.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik, ombre sulla versione del cubano. Fuga dopo l’agguato: "Avevo paura

Ombre sulla versione del cubano fuggito dopo l’agguato: avevo paura

Il matrimonio

Quel matrimonio blindato della figlia di Fabrizio Piscitelli

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33