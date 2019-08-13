ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

KJK Sports Announces the Completion of the Purchase of 100% of Baltic Bicycle Trade UAB

di AdnKronos

13 Agosto 2019

-  

 

Kustaa Äimä, managing partner of KJK Management stated, "We are thrilled to add Baltic Vairas to the KJK Sports portfolio. This strengthens KJK Sports' position as the leading bicycle producer in the European market. The acquisition of Baltic Vairas opens significant synergy options with Leader 96 and also brings valuable contacts and know-how." Further, Jeffrey Tirman, CEO of KJK Sports commented that, "With the purchase of Baltik Vairas, in combination Leader 96, KJK Sports is now the largest contract bicycle manufacturer in Europe, with current annual production in excess of 550,000 units (including both regular and e-bikes), and capacity of nearly 1,000,000 bicycles." Žilvinas Dubasas, CEO of Baltik Vairas also commented that, "We are excited to be joining the KJK Sports group of companies and look forward to cross-platform fertilisation of branding and marketing ideas, as well as achieving synergies and gaining access to new competencies."

The COBALT Law Firm and EY, both based in Vilnius, acted as legal and financial advisors for KJK.

ABOUT KJK Sports. KJK Sports is a Luxembourg-based sporting goods holding company focused on the active outdoor sporting goods segment with existing investments in Elan d.o.o. (winter sports and sailing), Tahe Outdoors (water sports) and Leader 96 (bicycles). The KJK Sports group of companies generate roughly €300m in revenue and employ nearly 3,000 workers in 6 European countries. For more information please email info@kjksports.com or visit www.kjksports.com

ABOUT KJK. KJK Fund III S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, launched in 2018, is a EUR 250 million private equity fund focused on the Balkan and Baltic regions. KJK Management SA is a Luxembourg-based Alternative Investment Fund Manager founded in 2010. For more information about KJK Management, please visit www.kjkmanagement.com.   

KJK Sports 9, rue Jean-Pierre SauvageL-2514, Luxembourg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930946/KJK_Sports_Logo.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Diabolik, ombre sulla versione del cubano. Fuga dopo l’agguato: "Avevo paura

Ombre sulla versione del cubano fuggito dopo l’agguato: avevo paura

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33