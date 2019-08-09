ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

MLP Care's Strong Growth Continued in the Second Quarter of 2019

di AdnKronos

9 Agosto 2019

-

Financial Highlights

Operating Highlights

Dr. Muharrem Usta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MLP Care, commented:

"In the second quarter of 2019, we recorded real growth above inflation in both revenue and EBITDA figures. Our foreign medical tourism (FMT) revenue continues to grow parallel to our expectations with the support of our successful advertising efforts.

While the healthcare insurance market in Turkey continues to grow rapidly, the number of people with top-up insurance increased over 1 million for the first time in June 2019. It has been a source of pride for us to maintain our strong position in this market. The agreement signed with Bupa Acıbadem Sigorta in April started to contribute positively to our growth trend in the private healthcare insurance segment.

In addition, we are excited to accelerate our studies in the fields of digitalisation and artificial intelligence as a result of our long-term strategy. As one of the leading companies in the healthcare sector, we believe that our efforts in these fields will be among the leading healthcare trends in our country and will inspire the sector."

ABOUT MLP CARE

We are the largest private healthcare service provider in Turkey in terms of number of hospitals, beds and geographic scope based on our footprint of 31 hospitals and more than 6,000 beds in 17 cities across the country. We treat more than 2 million people per year, with our patients primarily drawn from the upper-mid segments of the market. We provide a full range of healthcare services from gynaecology, cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, intensive care to complex treatments such as organ and bone marrow transplants. As of June 30, 2019, we have approximately 20,000 personnel, including over 2,200 physicians, managed by a head office team which integrates field operations, sets strategy and monitors real-time performance across all 31 hospitals.

For financial reports and further information regarding MLP Care, please visit our website at http://investor.mlpcare.com/en/ or you may contact:

Dr. Deniz Can YücelStrategy and Investor Relations Director T +90-212-227-5555 (Ext: 1148) E deniz.yucel@mlpcare.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832651/MLP_Care_Logo.jpg

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco

Pd a pezzi pure sulle firme contro Salvini

Pd a pezzi pure sulle firme contro Salvini

Asteroide più grande di un grattacielo si dirige verso la Terra

Asteroide più grande di un grattacielo si dirige verso la Terra

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Se l'Italia rischia di sparire

Se l'Italia rischia di sparire

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Malena tour operator: lancia le porno-vacanze solo per donne

Malena tour operator: lancia le porno-vacanze solo per donne

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Flavia Natalini è Miss Roma. A Valentina Pesaresi la fascia Cinema

Flavia Natalini è Miss Roma [FOTO]
A Valentina Pesaresi la fascia Cinema

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Scoperta "Super-Terra" a 31 anni luce, potenzialmente abitabile

Il cacciatore di pianeti scopre la "Super-Terra" potenzialmente abitabile

Spazio, un sistema stellare sosia del nostro a 2.545 anni luce

Un sistema stellare sosia del nostro a 2.545 anni luce

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33