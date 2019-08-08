World-First Multifaceted High Relief "Wolf" Coin Leads the Pack as Royal Canadian Mint Announces August 2019 Collector Coins

-

In another world-first, the Mint is launching the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Lights of Parliament Hill. Using a proprietary "Colour Reveal" technology, a photograph of the Peace Tower in Ottawa comes to life under UV light, with an intricate pattern of colour, produced in minute detail. This effect produces a realistic vision of the annual "Northern Lights" show which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ottawa's Parliament buildings for an unforgettable nighttime spectacle.

Yet another UV-generated effect is found on the Tony Bianco-designed 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Sky Wonders: "Steve". Shining a black light on the coin reveals an unusual phenomenon first observed in Canadian skies in 2016: a fleeting, thin arc of green and violet light seen next to an aurora borealis, which is produced by a "sub-auroral ion drift" of charged particles flowing in the atmosphere at extreme speeds.

These exciting coins are joined by many other fine creations making their debut this month:

