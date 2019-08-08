ilTempo TV

World-First Multifaceted High Relief "Wolf" Coin Leads the Pack as Royal Canadian Mint Announces August 2019 Collector Coins

8 Agosto 2019

In another world-first, the Mint is launching the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Lights of Parliament Hill.  Using a proprietary "Colour Reveal" technology, a photograph of the Peace Tower in Ottawa comes to life under UV light, with an intricate pattern of colour, produced in minute detail.  This effect produces a realistic vision of the annual "Northern Lights" show which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ottawa's Parliament buildings for an unforgettable nighttime spectacle.

Yet another UV-generated effect is found on the Tony Bianco-designed 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Sky Wonders: "Steve". Shining a black light on the coin reveals an unusual phenomenon first observed in Canadian skies in 2016: a fleeting, thin arc of green and violet light seen next to an aurora borealis, which is produced by a "sub-auroral ion drift" of charged particles flowing in the atmosphere at extreme speeds.

These exciting coins are joined by many other fine creations making their debut this month:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca.  Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

