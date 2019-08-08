ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Former Heads of State Join ToJoy As EU Executives

di AdnKronos

8 Agosto 2019

- Mr. Letta and Mr. Faymann join other former heads of state working with ToJoy, including former Costa Rican President José María Figueres, former Serbian President Boris Tadić, and former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme. They will play active roles in promoting ToJoy's internationalization strategy. The Chinese company is the country's largest business accelerator and has created an ecological sharing platform that has enabled a number of Chinese companies to quickly grow exponentially in China.

In its current phase of global growth, ToJoy is welcoming global quality projects to join its platform and seize similar opportunities in China, with the eventual goal of enabling Chinese and global projects to expand worldwide.

At a welcome ceremony on July 25th, Mr. Letta expressed his conviction that ToJoy's practice of sharing economic opportunities represents the future of global business.

At a similar event on July 28th, Mr. Faymann stressed that "We need fair economies, a peaceful world, and close cooperation to solve the problems that have arisen in society. What ToJoy is undertaking offers us a good path and practice case."

Chairman of ToJoy Group, Mr. Junqing Lu, welcomed the two former leaders, saying, "One of our dreams is to let business cross national boundaries. The joining of these two international figures demonstrates that ToJoy is putting its cross-border and sharing ideas into practice."

Those cross-border and sharing practices are at the forefront for Chinese companies as the Belt and Road initiative continues to develop. Mr. Jun Ge, Global CEO of ToJoy Group added, "What ToJoy pursues is the ultimate goal that the Belt and Road Initiative seeks to achieve: to bring the greatest possible benefits to businesses and consumers globally."

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957574/Former_Italian_Prime_Minister_Enrico_Letta.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957575/Mr_Lu_Junqing.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco
Dalla tentata scalata al narcotraffico

Pd a pezzi pure sulle firme contro Salvini

Pd a pezzi pure sulle firme contro Salvini

Asteroide più grande di un grattacielo si dirige verso la Terra

Asteroide più grande di un grattacielo si dirige verso la Terra

Deputato Pd va a trovare Elder e Natale. Massacrato sui social

Scalfarotto dai killer massacrato sui social 
E scaricato dai dem

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Malena tour operator: lancia le porno-vacanze solo per donne

Malena tour operator: lancia le porno-vacanze solo per donne

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Uccisa e messa in una valigia: risolto il giallo della dottoressa influencer

Uccisa e messa in una valigia: risolto il giallo della dottoressa influencer

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Scoperta "Super-Terra" a 31 anni luce, potenzialmente abitabile

Il cacciatore di pianeti scopre la "Super-Terra" potenzialmente abitabile

Spazio, un sistema stellare sosia del nostro a 2.545 anni luce

Un sistema stellare sosia del nostro a 2.545 anni luce

Osservato nello Spazio il primo asteroide interstellare

Nello Spazio il primo asteroide interstellare mai visto prima

Inseguimento in centro tra i turisti, uomo bloccato a Montecitorio

Inseguimento in auto tra i turisti. Uomo bloccato a Montecitorio [video]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33