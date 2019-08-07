ilTempo TV

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2019 Results

di AdnKronos

7 Agosto 2019

- Investor Community Conference Call

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 2, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4234667#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until December 2, 2019.

For News Media Enquiries:Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

For Investor Relations Enquiries:Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770 Tom Little, Toronto, tom.little@bmo.com. (416) 867-7834

Internet: www.bmo.com  Twitter: @BMOmedia

