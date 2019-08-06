ilTempo TV

Global Medical Laser Company Transitions As PBM Laser Therapy Market Grows

di AdnKronos

6 Agosto 2019

- FRANKLIN, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Laser USA Founder and CEO Dr. Richard Albright announced today the new company name, Summus Medical Laser, in a strategic initiative reflecting a market leading position of excellence in laser therapy. The move comes as the organization's worldwide medical laser sales continue to rise and it offers new technology options, improved user interfaces and advances in its therapy programs.

"Summus in Latin means 'the highest of all, superior, best of the best'," comments Founder and CEO Richard Albright. "It reflects our commitment to the highest level of service, the greatest user experience and continuous innovation in our lasers– such as data tracking with cloud technology for practice management – always equipping our providers with the best of the best."

The firm is headquartered near Nashville, TN, and has experienced 100% growth since 2014. Along with a new company name, Summus Medical Laser launched a rebranded website (www.summuslaser.com) this week. Summus Medical Laser attributes its success to more than its lasers.

"Over the last 15 years we have built a leadership position based on much more than our state-of-the art equipment," continues Albright. "Our team offers invaluable service, training and guidance for customers to maximize their return on investment from the therapy laser."

Summus Medical Laser's flagship Class IV therapy lasers, the Platinum Series™, deliver specific red and near-infrared wavelengths of laser light to induce a photochemical reaction and therapeutic effect. Physiological effects include increased circulation, reduced inflammation, pain reduction and enhanced tissue healing. Also described as "photobiomodulation" (PBM), high-intensity lasers are being used by physicians, chiropractors, dentists, physical therapists, podiatrists, veterinarians and more.

Medical laser therapy is expanding worldwide according to LaserFocusWorld stating, "Indeed, even macroeconomic softening cannot deflate the ever-expanding medical laser markets for 2019 and beyond."

Summus Medical Laser is a U.S. pioneer in Class IV laser therapy and a global leader developing the next generation laser technology to relieve pain and aid healing. Our proven work is guided by physicians, our training's effectiveness is reflected in our successful customers and our equipment stands apart for its durability, ease of use and safety. We offer a non-surgical solution for healthcare practitioners while providing the most effective, powerful therapeutic laser used in medicine. summuslaser.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956080/Summus_Laser_Logo.jpg

