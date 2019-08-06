ilTempo TV

Cybereason Raises $200 Million To Disrupt the EPP Market

di AdnKronos

6 Agosto 2019

- Cybereason is among the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world, with distribution in all global markets. Over the last two years, Cybereason's customer base has increased by more than 300 percent with over six million endpoints under protection.

"Cybereason's big data analytics approach to mitigating cyber risk has fueled expansion at the leading edge of the EDR domain, disrupting the EPP market. We are leading the wave, becoming the world's most effective endpoint prevention and detection solution because of our technology, our people and our partners," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder of Cybereason.

Cybereason's cloud-based, EPP platform delivers superior security results while achieving an industry leading ratio of 1 analyst to 150,000 endpoints, compared to the industry benchmark of 1 analyst to 20,000 endpoints.

"Cybereason plays a leading role in helping companies manage cybersecurity risk and protect people's information," said Marcelo Claure, Chief Operating Officer at SoftBank Group. "AI-driven technology from Cybereason is helping secure our increasingly connected world."

Cybereason will ramp up operations with the additional capital, focusing on global growth in all geographies and will expand and grow its partner program while continuing to innovate its core EPP offering. Cybereason will also build the world's first full stack offering for Autonomous Security.

Cybereason recently uncovered Operation Soft Cell, a nation-state cyber espionage attack on telecommunications companies. This global attack targeted telcos across the world and illustrated the risk faced by critical infrastructure industries.

As a final note, Cybereason will increase investment in its core organic R&D, continue to develop strategic partnership integrations and will evaluate inorganic acquisition opportunities.

About CybereasonCybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/

Media Contact:Bill KeelerSenior Director, Global Public RelationsCybereasonbill.keeler@cybereason.com

