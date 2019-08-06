ilTempo TV

AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires Unitrans International Corporation

di AdnKronos

6 Agosto 2019

- ITASCA, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a global supply chain solutions leader, today announced the acquisition of Unitrans International Corporation, a Los Angeles-based freight forwarder with expertise in a variety of specialized services.

"I'm excited to continue the implementation of AIT's growth strategy with our investment in this acquisition," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Moreover, we are delighted to welcome everyone at Unitrans as the newest members of our team. Their vast experience with high-quality, specialized international logistics services will strengthen AIT's solutions and advance our company's vision by boosting our global reputation."

This latest acquisition by AIT follows two deals last year to acquire food logistics forwarder WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo in October 2018 and December 2018, respectively.

"We understand that Unitrans is a highly successful, sophisticated enterprise and our aim is to promote stability for their customers and teammates," said AIT Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan. "AIT will provide whatever support is needed, but Unitrans will otherwise continue to run their operation with their customers' best interests as the primary driver."

"Unitrans made a lasting impression on our senior leadership team with their unrivaled expertise when it comes to handling high-value shipments for customers in the aerospace, defense, food ingredient, high-tech and life sciences industries. Over the course of 42 years they have developed tremendous trade lane expertise in Asia and several European markets," he added. "We look forward to supporting Unitrans' growth and we are confident that AIT's support and resources will enable them to achieve their goals."

Unitrans President Andrew Schadegg said, "Our discussions with AIT management and staff provided us a very clear indication that our company cultures are very similar. We also share a 'can-do' attitude that will enable both AIT and Unitrans to grow and succeed together in the future."

Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics' deal to acquire Unitrans International Corporation have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)www.aitworldwide.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954204/AIT_Acquires_Unitrans_Hi_Res_NEW.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

