Artprice.com Is Changing Its Name to Artmarket.com to Become a Global Player in the Art Market

Today, Artprice is unanimously recognized by press agencies, the media (printed and audio-visual), the financial sector, art market professionals, museums and States around the world as the primary global reference in Art Market Information.

But its development is about to move into another realm: Artprice will become Artmarket.com in order to optimize its position as a global player at the start of a decade that will see the digital revolution carry the entire planet into a complete and radical paradigm shift.

This historic name change reflects an expansion of our role to all matters related to the Art Market rather than just to questions related to "art prices", a subset of the Art Market.

This is the same approach successfully implemented by Google which has become Alphabet to avoid being associated uniquely with search engines.

As such, the Artprice brand – known worldwide for over 20 years – will remain the reference brandname for Artmarket.com in its highly profitable art prices /indices databanks activity.

thierry Ehrmann: "The name Artmarket.com will drive our know-how, our content and our brands like no other entity operating on the Art Market will be able to do, thanks notably to the natural indexing by global search engines of any content relating to the term "Art Market"...because English is the language most used by the art market all over the world."

"For Artprice – now Artmarket – this represents a very significant financial and economic step forward."

"Artprice acquired the domain names artmarket.com.net and .org a long time ago and therefore holds a perfectly legal key to millions of searches per month via the generic term "Art Market" on Google.com, or any other search engine.

"For searches using the term "Art Market" on Google.com, Artmarket.com is the top result out of 3.6 billion results (Judicial Officer's Report, SCP Pons-Mergui). By comparison, a search on Google.com using "Artprice" produces 2.5 million results, with, of course, artprice.com in first place.

Artmarket.com .net .org are therefore the primary Internet keys to the global Art Market."

Moreover, for all matters related to the commercial aspects of art, the term "Art Market" is the term universally used since the post-war period by all the artistic, economic and financial publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, The Art Newspaper, The Guardian, the BBC, CNN, Euronews, AFP, Yahoo! Finance, Cision (PR Newswire), etc...

"Artmarket.com" opens the doors of a future that can only be 100% digital now that the Art Market has already massively migrated into the mobile Internet sector (4.5 billion smartphones in circulation and 5G already operational in certain countries). Artmarket.com is a perfect reflection of this digital electroshock, both scientifically and economically, and it has acquired its lead in this market thanks to years of R&D.

The generic and universal name Artmarket.com will act as a powerful vector for a change in economic scope, for capital transactions and possibly an IPO on another stock exchange (without any capital increase).

thierry Ehrmann: "More than anything else, this highly significant change of our business name reflects a new beginning in our unique history. It marks our desire to become a truly global player in the Art Market, with a multitude of projects underway. It would have been very presumptuous of us to have declared such ambitions when we began our journey in 1997.

I wish to thank all our staff for their hard work and perseverance and our shareholders for their trust over the years... and I believe we can now all look forward to participating in the culmination of our project as a global player in the Art Market, reflected in our new name, Artmarket.com."

Of course, this name change will have no impact on our customers whose access to our services and our data remains completely unchanged.

Artprice.com shareholders will very soon be invited to an EGM (within the legal deadlines) to approve this name change.

After approval, shareholders of Artprice.com on Euronext will automatically become shareholders of Artmarket.com without any impact on the number of shares held or their attached rights.

