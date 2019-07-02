ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Bittrex Augments Digital Asset Trading Capabilities with Tradedash Acquisition

di AdnKronos

2 Luglio 2019

- Tradedash merges proven techniques from traditional trading markets with the emerging blockchain-based digital asset ecosystem. Tradedash users can customize which markets they want to view on supported trading platforms, see instant estimated prices in preferred currencies, scale in and out of positions by placing multiple orders at one time, and get real time alerts to take advantage of market opportunities, among other features.

Founded in 2017 by developers Linus Petrén and Wesam Mikhail, Tradedash was designed with high-volume digital asset traders in mind. Since then, the platform has become a popular solution for sophisticated traders who want to tailor their trading experience to their needs with real-time data from supported trading platforms. In total, Tradedash users have placed orders worth several billion dollars.  

"We are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our technology and user experience so when the opportunity to incorporate Tradedash' capabilities came, it was a no brainer," said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. "Beyond the technology, adding Linus to our team strengthens our organization tremendously. This deal makes us better now and creates opportunities to make additional upgrades to the user experience in the future. That is a really exciting combination for Bittrex as we continue to push for increased blockchain adoption around the world."

"Bittrex was our first choice as a trading platform to integrate with when we started Tradedash," said co-founder Linus Petrén. "Joining the Bittrex family was a natural progression of our business, and I'm excited to continue to deliver high-quality products on a much larger scale."

About Bittrex

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at https://Bittrex.com.

About Tradedash

Tradedash is a secure, real-time interface that provides high-volume and retail customers with a secure and customizable digital asset trading experience. https://tradedash.io/

Contact: Josh Zecherjosh@vrge.us

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Orrore a Reggio Emilia, elettrochoc ai minori per darli in affido

Orrore a Reggio Emilia, elettroschock ai minori per darli in affido

Asia Argento: "Morgan ha perso la casa? È solo colpa sua"

Asia Argento: "Morgan ha perso la casa? È solo colpa sua"

Morgan sfrattato da casa. Se la prende anche con Vasco e Ligabue

Morgan sfrattato da casa. Se la prende con tutti: "Lei è un boia..."

Contrordine, la scala è ancora rotta

Contrordine, la scala è ancora rotta

Prime corna a Temptation Island? Ecco cosa sta succedendo

Prime corna a Temptation Island? Ecco cosa sta succedendo

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Diletta hot scatena gli utenti infoiati: social da censura

Diletta hot scatena gli utenti infoiati: social da censura

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Wanda Nara ci riprova: la moglie di Icardi seminuda su Instagram

Wanda Nara ci riprova seminuda su Instagram

Taylor Mega bombastica sui social: "Ce l'ho elastica..."

Taylor Mega bombastica sui social: "Ce l'ho elastica..."

Sea Watch, arrestata la capitana Carola Rackete

Sea Watch, arrestata la capitana Carola Rackete

"Strani amori" che ritornano, Al Bano e Loredana insieme al concerto

"Strani amori" che ritornano, Al Bano e Loredana insieme 

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry ignora Meghan. E lei parla da sola?

Harry ignora Meghan
E lei parla da sola?

Opinioni

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33