Rocky Mountain Institute Releases Report On Shenzhen's Path To Global Leadership In Electric Logistics Vehicles

di AdnKronos

1 Luglio 2019

- BEIJING, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) launched its latest report which explores Shenzhen's experience in the deployment of electric freight delivery vehicles and explores one of the most important questions to accelerating adoption of EVs in urban delivery: how to effectively provide charging infrastructure. 

In the A New EV Horizon: Insights from Shenzhen's path to global leadership in electric logistics vehicles report, RMI uses a unique data set with complete driving records of over 10,000 electric delivery vehicles in the city of Shenzhen, supplemented by dozens of interviews with the companies that own and operate those vehicles, to analyze in unprecedented detail how those vehicles are charging and what can be done to improve the charging system. 

In the last three years, nearly 60,000 light trucks and vans have been deployed for urban freight movement in Shenzhen, representing approximately 35 percent of the city's overall fleet of urban delivery vehicles. 

Through an in-depth analysis, RMI has identified several insights for how to create a better charging climate and support further uptake of electric freight delivery vehicles in all global cities:

"This report serves as a foundation for ongoing, data-driven research to enhance the effectiveness of policymaking regarding commercial EV charging, and to better position the private sector to efficiently invest in the growth of the system," said Dave Mullaney, report author and manager at Rocky Mountain Institute.

For further information, contact Nick Steel, Media Relations Manager, T: +1 347-574-0887, E:nsteel@rmi.org, or visit www.rmi.org

