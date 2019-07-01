ilTempo TV

emoji® Signs Licensing Agreement With The Hershey Company

di AdnKronos

1 Luglio 2019

- The product will be available nationwide throughout summer 2019.

The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar will feature 25 different images on each chocolate piece.  Select images featured include the excited heart eyes face, thumbs up, kissing lips, wink, sunglasses smile heart and more.

"We are delighted about this licensing agreement with The Hershey Company," says Marco Hüsges, CEO and Founder of the emoji company. "We are proud to add this chocolate agreement between Hershey and the emoji® brand!" Hüsges adds further.

This agreement once again underscores the importance and the prominence of the emoji® brand in the market where it is inevitable to catch consumer awareness and which is why the emoji® brand is so globally successful.

emoji® is a registered trademark of the emoji company GmbH. © 2015-2019 emoji company GmbH. All rights reserved.

About emoji®- The Iconic Brand

The emoji company is the owner of the registered emoji® trademark in more than 130 countries around the globe. Altogether the emoji company owns more than 1,000 trademarks and has created more than 17,000 emoji® brand icons protected under copyright laws and available for licensing and merchandising, promotions and marketing activities. The emoji company works with over 750 renowned global partners including Sony Pictures Animation, Ferrero, Walmart, Nikon, Nestle Waters, Burger King, Miss Sixty, Ravensburger amongst many others.

The emoji® brand is one of the industries most influential lifestyle brands and is ranked on Position No. 71 of the Top 150 Global Licensors.

For licensing inquiries please contact us at licensing@emoji.com or visit our website www.emoji.com

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact: +49(0)2132-6719983

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941302/emoji_Company_Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941303/emoji_Hersheys_bar.jpg

 

