JA Solar Recognized as "Top Performer" in DNV GL/PVEL 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Fourth Time

di AdnKronos

28 Giugno 2019

- Jointly issued by DNV GL, the world's largest independent energy advisory and certification body, and PVEL, a leading reliability and performance testing lab for solar modules, the scorecard presents the most comprehensive publicly available reliability test results about solar modules, and guides solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world to choose cost-effective and high-performance modules.

The 2019 scorecard summarizes the results of PVEL's tests within an 18 month duration on module performance, including thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load sequence, and potential-induced degradation (PID). The modules that have degraded less than 2% for the entirety of the test sequence are recognized as "Top Performer" products. With its high-quality solar modules, JA Solar performed well in all tests and is recognized as "Top Performer" in all four test categories.

JA Solar recently commenced mass production of its 9BB half-cell PERC solar module. The new module, featuring numbers of leading-edge technologies, could achieve an output power up to 405W for a 72-cell module. Compared with conventional modules, JA Solar's 9BB half-cell PERC module has superior performance in reliability, stability, mechanical properties and environmental adaptability, which enables it to provide promising guarantee of investors' return and drives down system costs and LCOE, thus resulting in an effective solution to achieving grid parity.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar is committed to the R&D and mass production of high-efficiency solar modules to further reduce LCOE and promote grid parity. In the future, we'll continue to provide high-quality products for customers around the world, and promote the development of renewable energy globally."

 

