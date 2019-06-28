ilTempo TV

Gosuncn Group and Horizon Robotics Achieve AI Strategic Cooperation to Jointly Explore the Future Evolution of Automatic Drive

di AdnKronos

28 Giugno 2019

- At the signing event, Kan Yulun, VP of Gosuncn Group and CEO of GosuncnWelink and Zhang Hongzhi, GM of Connected Car Business Unit of Horizon Robotics were present and signed the strategic cooperation agreement.

Gosuncn has more than ten years' vehicle-mounted application experience in the OEM market and provided safe and reliable communication connection to millions of vehicles in China, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia and other countries. Gosuncn's 4G OBD products have been through the compatibility test of more than 9000 vehicle models and ranked No.1 in global shipments; one of its OBU product has delivered over one million units; T-box products for OEM are applied to dozens of mass production vehicle models; jointly released 5G+ C-V2X mass production vehicle plan with Geely, Qualcomm, etc.

Horizon Robotics's AI technology has been widely used in intelligent driving, security and other industries. Horizon Robotics can provide edge AI chips with ultra-high cost performance, extreme power consumption efficiency, open toolchain, rich algorithm model samples and comprehensive enabling services.

In the field of intelligent driving, the cooperation between Gosuncn and Horizon Robotics has brought fruitful results: Gosuncn's new generation LTE Cat.6 intelligent module GM620S, which integrated Horizon Robotics's ADAS and DMS AI algorithms has been applied to vehicle-mounted terminals of China's well-known car manufacturers. GM620S has integrated high-performance processor, high-speed mobile communications, intelligent OS, security architecture, AI algorithms and 4K HD video codec processing ability, it can deal with multiplex real-time HD video input as well as analyze and present through deep optimization of the underlying architecture to realize the application in various scenarios including automotive active safety, driver behavior monitoring, analysis of driving behavior and fleet management, etc.

In the future, Gosuncn and Horizon Robotics will work together to bring new intelligent driving application experience to global customers.

