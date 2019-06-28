ilTempo TV

Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership established in Beijing

di AdnKronos

28 Giugno 2019

- The BREIP is initiated by Xinhua News Agency and its founding members are well-known news agencies, information service providers, research institutions, chambers of commerce and associations from 26 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.

By creating a sound international communication system for economic information, the BREIP aims to eliminate information asymmetry, provide model, guidance and service for all parties involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, promote policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bond, attract more countries and regions to participate in the Belt and Road construction, build a new cooperation platform and add new impetus to common development.

The establishment of the BREIP marks a new step in the exchange and cooperation between media and research institutions in the field of economic information, according to the participants attending the inaugural conference of the BREIP. With the joint efforts made by the member institutions, the sharing of economic information under the BREIP will promote economic development, mutual benefit and the Belt and Road construction.

Meanwhile, a platform for sharing information and conducting cooperation among member institutions named BRInfo is also launched. Member institutions can share information and research results concerning the Belt and Road-related investment, trade, industry, projects and enterprises via the BRInfo platform in real time, free of charge.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930722/BRIEP_established.jpg

