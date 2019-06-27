ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Aera Raises $80 Million Series C Financing Round Led by DFJ Growth

di AdnKronos

27 Giugno 2019

- MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aera Technology announced an $80 million Series C financing round bringing total investment in the company to $170 million. Led by DFJ Growth, the round includes participation from the company's executive leadership, NewView Capital and Georgian Partners.

Aera is the cognitive technology that enables the Self-Driving Enterprise™. Using proprietary data crawling, industry models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Aera automates and augments how decisions are made and executed. Aera has achieved large-scale adoption at some of the world's largest companies to drive their complex supply chain decisions from Inventory Optimization and Touchless Planning to Order Management and Trade Promotion.

"Our partnership with Aera has been instrumental in our journey to transform our supply chain into a digital eco-system," said Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Unilever.

This new round will accelerate Aera's investment in its Cognitive Operating System™, Self-Driving Skills™, and global expansion to enable companies around the world to run like digital natives.

"Aera is transforming the way enterprises are run in a singularly disruptive way through original, breakthrough data modeling and proven machine learning, representing the true promise of artificial intelligence," said John Fisher, co-founder and partner of DFJ Growth. "Aera's Fortune 100 enterprise customers are experiencing massive increases in overall supply chain efficiency with the promise of migrating these efficiencies to other critical enterprise functions in the near future."

John Fisher is joining Aera's Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to welcome John Fisher to our Board. DFJ Growth has a long history of backing the most disruptive companies in Silicon Valley, and I am honored to be working with this great team again!" said Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technology.

Aera is also releasing its Cognitive Decision Board™, a capability that monitors how operational decisions are made across an organization, measures their impact, and ensures they are acted on quickly.

"In partnering with Aera, the biggest benefit for us is in creating a brain within the company and having an ability to preserve it as people make decisions on top of it," said Saqib Mehmood, Global SVP Business Solutions & Insights, Hygiene Home, RB. "For us, it is not just about making smarter decisions but retaining that knowledge within the company."

"Executives understand the urgency for organizations to become digital at their core," added Laluyaux. "Aera's Cognitive Decision Board™ not only allows them to do so but also transform the very nature of how they operate."

For more product information, meet Aera.

About Aera TechnologyAera Technology delivers the Cognitive Operating System™ that enables the Self-Driving Enterprise™. Aera understands how businesses work; makes real-time recommendations; predicts outcomes; and acts autonomously. Using proprietary data crawling, industry models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Aera is revolutionizing how people relate to data and how organizations function. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aera services some of the world's largest enterprises from its global offices located in San Francisco, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Paris, Munich, London, Pune, and Sydney. For more information about Aera, please visit www.aeratechnology.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929881/Aera_Technology_Logo.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Dramma a Mirabilandia, bambino di 4 anni annega nelle piscine

Dramma a Mirabilandia, bambino di 4 anni annega nelle piscine

È fallito pure il Gay Village di Roma

È fallito pure il Gay Village di Roma

Orrore a Reggio Emilia, elettrochoc ai minori per darli in affido

Orrore a Reggio Emilia, elettrochoc
ai minori per darli in affido

Morgan sfrattato da casa. Se la prende anche con Vasco e Ligabue

Morgan sfrattato da casa. Se la prende con tutti: "Lei è un boia..."

Grandi manovre: asse Lega-Pd per far fuori i grillini

Voto anticipato e asse Lega-Pd per far fuori i Cinquestelle

Regione sotto "assedio": no alla discarica a Pian dell'Olmo

Regione sotto "assedio": no alla discarica a Pian dell'Olmo

Wanda Nara ci riprova: la moglie di Icardi seminuda su Instagram

Wanda Nara ci riprova seminuda su Instagram

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Party al tramonto dalla ginecologa dei vip

Party al tramonto dalla ginecologa dei vip

Disabile investito sulle strisce "fantasma". Rabbia a Casal Bruciato

Disabile investito sulle strisce "fantasma". Rabbia a Casal Bruciato

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Scaricano i migranti sul barchino. Svelato il trucco degli scafisti

Scaricano migranti sul barchino
Guarda il trucchetto degli scafisti VIDEO

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Salvini spiazza tutti: “Teme il rientro di Di Battista?”. E lui...

Salvini spiazza tutti: “Teme il rientro di Di Battista?”. E lui... VIDEO

Tette mostruose in parata. La d'Urso ricoperta di insulti per il video dal camerino

Tette mostruose in parata. La d'Urso ricoperta di insulti per...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33