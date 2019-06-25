ilTempo TV

Two New PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI House Heating Heat Pumps to Launch in Europe

AdnKronos

25 Giugno 2019

- The two R32 inverter EVI house heating heat pumps to be released in Europe are 6 kW and 10 kW units respectively. These two models are mainly for house heating applications in new European buildings. For example, a 6 kW unit can meet the basic heating needs of a 200m2 house. The two R32 models to be released soon and a 20 kW product released last year form a complete PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI series, according to Mr. Jab Fan, Director of PHNIX House Heating Division.

About PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI Heat Pump HeroPlus Series

PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with A++ ErP LevelReaching 60°C with exterior conditions at -30°C according to PHNIX certified laboratory, the unit can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils or radiators for heating/cooling. When the target temperature is close to setpoint, the units will run at a lower frequency, and the temperature control accuracy can be as precise as 0.5°C.

Smart Colorful Touch Display PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series' 5-inch wire-controlled TFT display has many powerful functions, such as water temperature curve display, easy timing, one-key mute, and mute timer. It has several control modes and is easy to operate. PHNIX smart colorful touch display will undoubtedly give users a unique experience.

PHNIX New 4G-DTU Remote Controller PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with a 4G-DTU module inside the control board which can connect to internet with 4G Mobile signal automatically. Then all the data of the heat pump will be transferred to the cloud (server) for sellers and users to easily control the heat pump and check the unit running condition.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926600/PHNIX.jpg

