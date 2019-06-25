ilTempo TV

2019 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo held in E. China's Changzhou

di AdnKronos

25 Giugno 2019

- The expo included a summit, an exhibition of industrial and energy Internet applications, five sub-forums and an industrial app competition.

77 companies attended the expo, including Honeywell International Inc., itelligence AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Mobile, China Telecom, Baidu Cloud, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and other famous domestic and foreign companies, as well as 21 leading local innovative enterprises of Changzhou, including Trina Solar, Wanbang NE and CAXA Changzhou branch, etc.

Xu Wenwei, director of the board and chief strategy marketing officer of Huawei, said during the summit of the expo that the development of industrial Internet still faces many challenges, such as insufficient network connection, high connection cost, data mismatch, and low cybersecurity. To deal with these challenges, Huawei is looking for partners to create a cross-field and cross-industry industrial platform, based on its own advantage in informatization and digitalization.

Changzhou in recent years has attracted many advanced industrial Internet platforms to settle in the city, including CASICloud, CAXA and Huawei cloud innovation center, and has cultivated local enterprises such as Tengen Group, Focusight Technology Co., Ltd. and Risun Technology Co., Ltd. Some local companies are actively exploring the industrial Internet application in energy field. For example, Wanbang NE is seeking to make its charging platform Star Charge adaptable in more regions across the world.

Wang Quan, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, said in his speech that in the future, Changzhou will focus more on "Internet +" in industry and energy sectors, and vigorously promote the integration of industrial Internet and real economy, empowering medium and small enterprises and giving birth to new industries and new economies. He also mentioned that by building smart manufacturing and smart energy brands, Changzhou will improve its level of industrialization, enhance the efficiency of clean energy production and utilization, and form an innovative industrial chain with core competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928183/World_Industrial_Energy_Internet_Expo_2019.jpg

