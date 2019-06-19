ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Winner Of Three Audience Choice Awards PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Goes Global

di AdnKronos

19 Giugno 2019

- ANNOUNCING STARS OF HAMBURG PRODUCTION

NATIONAL TOUR BEGINS PERFORMANCES OCTOBER 2020 IN PROVIDENCE, RI

CELEBRATE 55TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROY ORBISON & BILL DEES' MASTERPIECE BY BRINGING "OH, PRETTY WOMAN" INTO THE SHOW

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announces:

The second international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open in 2020 on London'sWest End. Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, London'sPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team. 

Today in Hamburg, Germany, producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance introduce the world to the stars of the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.  German theater stars Patricia Meeden, who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert, who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg'sStage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019.  Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019.  

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in RI.

The hit musical PRETTY WOMAN will pay homage to legendary recording artist Roy Orbison by bringing the world-renowned masterpiece "Oh, Pretty Woman", penned by Roy Orbison & Bill Dees, into the show in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the venerable track.   Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over seven million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film.  "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, National Tour, Hamburg and London productions.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, has broken the box office record four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, and is a three time Audience Choice Award winner (Broadway.com).  Julia Roberts attended the August 2, 2018 performance of the record-breaking musical. 

Visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Contact: Polk & Co. - Alex Seeley (917-261-3988)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655950/Pretty_Woman_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

"Pazza del tentatore". Temptation inizia male, De Filippi scioccata

"Pazza del tentatore". Temptation inizia male, De Filippi scioccata

La nuova rivale di Kate Middleton? È la vicina di casa

La nuova rivale di Kate Middleton? È la vicina di casa

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

A 68 anni scarica di foto hot: chi è a 68 anni, impensabile

A 68 anni scarica di foto hot: chi è a 68 anni, impensabile

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

La minaccia di Juncker

Mandare a quel paese Juncker è un dovere. Ecco perché

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33