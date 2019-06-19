ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Clarion Finance Releases Letter to Newgioco Group

di AdnKronos

19 Giugno 2019

- Monaco, SingaporeDear Mr. Michele Ciavarella, CEO Newgioco GroupCC. Mr. Paul Sallwasser (Director) Mr. Steven Shallcross (Director)Subject: Recent Letter to Stockholders

Mike,

I am writing to you as a Shareholder and major Debenture Holder that has reviewed your recent letter of June 05, 2019 with great disdain.

Your letter is greatly misleading and lacks candor. Let me bring to your attention the following issues faced by Newgioco Group that puts at great risk value creation potential of Newgioco and major concerns of Newgioco's viability and ability to sustain servicing its obligations to Debenture Holders.

These issues are;

I and other Debenture holders are requesting an immediate public shareholder meeting to be held at a location in which we intend to attend and participate.

The above matters are of deep concern to us and we expect that our concerns will be treated seriously.

Carlo Civelli

About Clarion Finance AG

Clarion is a Monaco and Singapore based Private, Venture and Direct to Public investment and asset management firm with over 35 years of experience funding more than a thousand private and public companies many growing to billions of dollars of value. Clarion and its team are globally positioned with operations in Europe, USA and Asia.

 

Carlo Civelli, Clarion Finance AG, Tel: +65 6697 5250, Email: invest@clarionfin.com; Craig MacPhail, Group Director, T +1 416-586-1938

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

"Pazza del tentatore". Temptation inizia male, De Filippi scioccata

"Pazza del tentatore". Temptation inizia male, De Filippi scioccata

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

A 68 anni scarica di foto hot: chi è a 68 anni, impensabile

A 68 anni scarica di foto hot: chi è a 68 anni, impensabile

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

La minaccia di Juncker

Mandare a quel paese Juncker è un dovere. Ecco perché

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33