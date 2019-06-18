ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

The Republic of Ecuador Announces the Results of Its Invitation for Offers to Tender for Cash Its 2020 Notes

di AdnKronos

18 Giugno 2019

- (1) Principal amount of Old Notes tendered pursuant to the Invitation expressed as an approximate percentage of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding.

Holders whose Old Notes are accepted for purchase (after proration) by Ecuador will be entitled to receive for such Old Notes the applicable Purchase Price plus Accrued Interest (if any), which will be paid on the Settlement Date, if the conditions of the Invitation are met. The Settlement Date is expected to occur on June 18, 2019, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Invitation. Ecuador reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to delay the Settlement Date without extending the Withdrawal Deadline.

Any holder who fails to make delivery in accordance with the Invitation shall not be entitled to receive any payment therefore unless Ecuador, in its sole discretion, determines to waive any such failure.

Ecuador will use the proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes in the New Notes Offering for cash to pay for Old Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation.

Ecuador will cancel Old Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation following the Settlement Date.

NONE OF ECUADOR, THE DEALER MANAGERS OR THE INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION THAT ANY HOLDER TENDER OR REFRAIN FROM TENDERING ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUCH HOLDER'S OLD NOTES, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. HOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS WHETHER TO TENDER OLD NOTES, AND, IF SO, MUST DECIDE ON THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OLD NOTES TO TENDER.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

La minaccia di Juncker

Mandare a quel paese Juncker è un dovere. Ecco perché

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33