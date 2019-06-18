ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Questex's 8 European Trial Master File Summit

di AdnKronos

18 Giugno 2019

- 2019 Summit Upgrades 15 Case Studies — Replicable Practices: Learn Lessons the Easy Way Inspections Trends Revealed — Workshop to Compare Inspection Experiences 35+ Speakers — Get Actionable Insights From TMF Leaders and Stakeholders Hot Topics — Oversight, Automation, Risk-Based Strategies, Artificial Intelligence, and More 10+ Hours of Networking With 150 ParticipantsDiverse Perspectives — Presentations and Panels Featuring CRO and Site Points of View Integration — Learn Practical Engagement Tips From Multiple Functions Technology — Interoperability, Bots, Automation, Migration, Dashboards, ePRO, eConsent, and More

We have expanded this year's programme to include two tracks on each day, so participants may better tailor their own learning and networking. For more information, download the full programme here.

https://tmfsummit.com/europe

Ready to register? Click here and be sure to mention Discount Code PRNEWSVIP for 15% off the standard registration rate!

Get Involved

Thank You to Our 2019 Sponsors!

About ExL Events ExL Events — a division of Questex, LLC — develops engaging, content-driven conferences and partnered events for dynamic industry audiences, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic and contract research organizations; hospital networks; physicians; and communications and other entities. Behind our diverse event portfolio, our experienced team conducts extensive market research and targeted outreach. The results translate into innovative, high-quality events that facilitate the exchange of critical information between industry professionals and suppliers who support shared goals.

About Questex At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer's behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

La minaccia di Juncker

Mandare a quel paese Juncker è un dovere. Ecco perché

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33