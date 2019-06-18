ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

New CEO Joins Management Board at ECOLOG

di AdnKronos

18 Giugno 2019

-

As a well-recognized and rewarded executive in the energy and hydrocarbon industries for nearly two decades, Vezvaei brings to this position a wealth of leadership experience as well as profound business know-how. Prior to taking this new role, he was the President and CEO of Bilfinger in the Middle East. Earlier, he served as the President of Linde AG Engineering in the MENA region, after just over a decade at Siemens, where he held various regional and global leadership positions. His focus and broad business background in technology, projects and services well aligns with ECOLOG's vision and strategy to enhance its global footprint, expand its portfolio and drive operational excellence.

"Mr. Vezvaei complements a strong Management Board at ECOLOG. Together, this team will drive ECOLOG forward and enhance its strong position as a trendsetter in the industry," added ECOLOG Founder, Nazif Destani.

ECOLOG, currently operating in more than 35 countries, provides turnkey solutions and customized services to governments, defense sector, humanitarian organizations as well as to commercial clients in Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure sectors.

ECOLOG International is a leading provider of supply chain, construction, technology, facility management and environmental services. We provide turnkey and customized solutions to governments and defence, humanitarian organizations and commercial clients in the sectors of Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure projects. Our social responsibility programmes encourage partnerships with educational institutions, and implement mobile education facilities in rural communities where we operate.

www.ecolog-international.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924270/Ali_Vezvaei_CEO.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

La minaccia di Juncker

Mandare a quel paese Juncker è un dovere. Ecco perché

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33