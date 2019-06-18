ilTempo TV

ColorTokens Takes Zero Trust Security to a New-generation by Unifying Network and Endpoint Security Into a Single, Cloud-delivered Platform

di AdnKronos

18 Giugno 2019

- Despite spending over $130 billion in 2018 to prevent attacks, public breaches — including financial data, medical records and other personally identifiable information — continue to make headlines as advanced malware and attacks constantly threaten today's digitally transforming enterprises. As a result, organizations are focusing on a strategic zero trust approach – one that goes beyond legacy and perimeter security, and starts with a security posture of 'default deny'.

"Organizations are under enormous cost, risk and cloud transformation pressures while cyberattacks only increase in number and severity. However, perimeter security and point solutions are no longer enough. A comprehensive and modern zero trust security platform is now critical," said Nitin Mehta, Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "Our innovative and game-changing ZeroTrust solution – that unifies visibility, microsegmentation, and endpoint detection and response for the first time – provides a powerful, extensible and cloud-delivered platform to help organizations stop cyber breaches while gaining 360-degree visibility into their cloud and hybrid networks."

The new Xtended ZeroTrust Platform is centrally managed through a single, unified console and pane-of-glass for simplified administration and control. Powered by the ColorTokens ProtectionCLOUD the platform delivers comprehensive IP, URL, and file reputation intelligence, workload protection, vulnerability assessment, threat hunting, compliance and server DNA analysis to continuously identify malicious traffic — all while automatically and dynamically updating security policies to contain zero-day threats.

The extensible, cloud-based Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, combines three powerful and unique solutions:

Availability

The ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform is available now as a cloud-delivered software-as-a-service. To learn more, please visit www.colortokens.com.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered ZeroTrust security, provides a modern and new-generation of security that empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to single-handedly secure cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints and users. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, ColorTokens delivers the only cloud-based solution that combines AV, EDR, workload protection, visualization and application control into one ultra-lightweight agent — all while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838609/ColorTokens_Logo.jpg

