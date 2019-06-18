ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Bittrex International to Expand Digital Asset Trading Platform to Liechtenstein

di AdnKronos

18 Giugno 2019

- VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex International announced that it will be expanding the operation of its digital trading platform for qualified customers to Liechtenstein. The platform features a streamlined token approval process and provides trading options on trading pairs including fiat markets in USD and, in the near future, Euro and additional fiat markets.

Bittrex International will operate in Liechtenstein within the proposed regulatory framework under consideration by the Liechtensteiner parliament, the Transaction Systems Based on Trustworthy Technologies Act, also known as the Blockchain Act. The Bittrex International platform will maintain its own local operations, including a compliance team to ensure the same high levels of Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering review as other Bittrex International services.

"We are delighted to launch Bittrex International in Liechtenstein and offer our clients access to such a well-established financial center in the heart of Europe," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "This is a unique opportunity for Bittrex International to bring our world class technology and security to a market with great infrastructure, strong, open-minded regulators and a well-educated financial services workforce."

"Likewise, the Blockchain Act under consideration in parliament will provide certainty to companies operating in the blockchain industry. The Liechtensteiner government and regulators are taking a very proactive, pro-business approach looking to foster innovation in blockchain, which fits perfectly with our mission and we applaud them for their work," Shihara added.

Existing Bittrex International users can continue to sign in to their Bittrex International accounts using their current credentials and new users can sign up here: https://international.bittrex.com/account/register. Token teams interested in listing on Bittrex International can find more information on the application process at: https://support.bittrex.com/hc/en-us/articles/360001425906.

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. Our mission is to be a driving force in the blockchain revolution, increasing adoption of this innovative technology around the world. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and applicable European governments. Learn more at https://International.Bittrex.com.

Contact: press@bittrex.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Inizia Temptation Island ma una coppia si è già mollata

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Kate e William, a Wimbledon più affiatati che mai. E la duchessa risplende in giallo

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

La minaccia di Juncker

Mandare a quel paese Juncker è un dovere. Ecco perché

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33