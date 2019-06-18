Arria NLG and UiPath push digital transformation and automation forward with new strategic partnership

- MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG, the world's leading provider of NLG, and UiPath, the leading enterprise RPA software company, today announced a partnership to drive a new level of integration by combining NLG with RPA.

As the growing trend of digital enterprise automation continues, this partnership provides UiPath customers with access to two best-of-breed technologies within a single platform. This makes it easier for joint customers to receive the full benefit of both automation solutions.

Regarding the partnership, Dhruv Asher, SVP, Head of Business Development and Tech Alliances at UiPath, said: "We're excited to be partnering with an innovative Natural Language Generation (NLG) provider and offer this technology to our clients. UiPath's automation platform combined with Arria NLG's platform helps bridge the communication gap between robots and humans. The technology integration provides a platform which can help streamline automating knowledge processes. With the partnership, customers can easily automate reports previously written by a human with the NLG activity for UiPath Studio."

According to Sharon Daniels, CEO at Arria: "This partnership exhibits the close synergies enjoyed by the two companies as we both serve the same enterprise-level businesses focusing on similar use cases, such as financial report automation, fraud, credit and risk applications, and numerous others. This is the natural extension of automating both the workflow and language-based analytics."

By partnering with Arria, UiPath becomes the first RPA provider to integrate NLG into its platform. After a careful selection process, UiPath chose Arria's NLG technology because of its powerful analytical and linguistic functionalities, and its ease of use. As a result, Arria will now be incorporated into the UiPath platform and be listed in the UiPath Go ecosystem featuring easily downloadable, secure automations for the world's biggest RPA community.

Using these two technologies together gives enterprise-level clients the ability to dramatically transform their operating models and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace by significantly accelerating their automation. On the RPA side, this results in better accuracy, improved compliance, fast cost-savings, super scalability, increased speed and productivity; and with NLG, dramatically improved speed and efficiency in their analytics and reporting.

Natural Language Generation (NLG) automates knowledge-work. It is an advanced AI system that can think and write like a person. Based on advanced computational linguistics and algorithms, it ingests vast quantities of data, analyzes it, draws conclusions—and instantly turns it into written (or spoken) words as if written by a human subject matter expert. The written reports, explanations and summaries it creates are custom tailored to the specific readers of the narratives.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) automates human actions. It allows anyone to configure computer software, or a "robot" to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a business process. The UiPath AI-powered RPA platform lets companies automate repetitive tasks and rule-based business processes resulting in operational acceleration, cost reduction, and increased employee satisfaction.

Together these two leading-edge technologies deliver direct profitability while improving speed and accuracy across organizations and industries.

About UiPathUiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide. It is leading the "automation first" era—championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

About Arria NLGArria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform.

Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative.

