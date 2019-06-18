ilTempo TV

AgileOne Announces the Appointment of Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe

di AdnKronos

18 Giugno 2019

- "Tatiana is a highly qualified executive who brings invaluable experience to strengthen our operations in Europe," stated Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of AgileOne. "Her results-oriented approach and ability to think strategically will play a pivotal role in expanding AgileOne's presence in a critical marketplace and will deepen our relationships with our clients in the region."

Tatiana brings more than 20 years of relevant experience to her role with AgileOne having previously held executive leadership positions with a global, multinational focus. Her success in these roles demonstrates a strong track record of delivering world-class customer service, market share gains, and revenue growth.

"I am pleased to join AgileOne. To me, this means embracing new challenges in a global company that represents excellence in client services, technology innovation, and speed to market, with great ambitions to excel in Europe," said Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe. "I am thrilled to be a part of the team and look forward to championing AgileOne's award–winning solutions to European clients that have so much to gain by working with an industry leader that has the resources to solve their workforce challenges."

Tatiana holds a postgraduate diploma in Advanced Management and Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology and a Master's degree in Biochemistry from St. Petersburg State University. She serves as a lead for the South East Asia Task Force for World Employment Confederation, a nonprofit organization that supports the common interests of the employment industry across the globe.

About AgileOneFrom cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the resources to provide true total talent management. Good vendors can provide cost savings, risk mitigation, vendor management, and talent acquisition; but a great partner supports your business goals and navigates the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future. Go beyond traditional workforce programs with a single consultative partner that understands where you want to go, and how you can get there. Minority/woman-owned, with operations in 32 countries around the globe. One World. One Workforce. One provider: AgileOne.

