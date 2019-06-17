ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

The second Chengdu International Cosmetic Medicine Industry Conference and the "Capital of Cosmetic Medicine" summit forum opened in Chengdu on June 15, 2019

di AdnKronos

17 Giugno 2019

- At the conference, lots of experts, scholars, industry investors, senior managers as well as cosmetic medicine physicians from domestic and overseas medical cosmetology industry were invited to communicate and discuss in terms of scientific research, technology, innovation, big data, standardization, construction of cosmetic medicine talent, occupational development, as well as supply chain. Meanwhile, at the conference, guests were also invited to offer advice and suggestions on Chengdu speeding up the construction of the global well-known "Capital of Cosmetic Medicine".

The cosmetic medicine industry delegations of multiple countries visited Chengdu in groups for the first time, promoting their cosmetic medicine industries and seeking for industrial project cooperation in Chinese market. There were lots of "first time" and "innovation" at this conference, such as setting up the first cosmetic medicine talent communication and occupational development forum in China, setting up the first whole process intelligent cosmetic medicine scene experience area in China, and setting up the forum about innovation and standardized development of medical cosmetology and life cosmetology for the first time. During 3 days of the conference, contracts were signed for a batch of key cosmetic medicine projects, the top 10 technological advances of plastic surgery was issued, and the new products, new technology, and new materials of domestic and overseas cosmetic medicine were exhibited.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923682/Chengdu_cosmetic_medicine_summit.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

Allarme curcuma: 19 casi di epatite, ecco i prodotti a rischio

Allarme curcuma: 19 casi di epatite, ecco i prodotti a rischio

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati: lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Giallo sui corpi carbonizzati
Lui al posto di guida, lei dietro

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Tatuaggio con l'errore, i social massacrano l'ex tronista

Tatuaggio con l'errore, i social massacrano l'ex tronista

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33