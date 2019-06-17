ilTempo TV

Systech and Toppan Sign Partnership Agreement to Deliver Brand Protection Solutions Worldwide

di AdnKronos

17 Giugno 2019

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8471151-systech-toppan-partnership-brand-protection-solutions/

Ara Ohanian, Systech CEO, says "The embedding of Systech's e-fingerprint technology into Toppan's established offering delivers the promise of intelligent packaging on a massive global scale."

The collaboration allows Systech and Toppan to deliver innovative brand protection solutions that combat counterfeiting and prevent product diversion on a global scale. The combined offerings also help brands protect themselves from revenue erosion as a result of supply chain theft, and most importantly, protect consumers from potentially harmful products.

Takeshi Kabayama, head of Toppan's Platform Business Center added, "We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Systech. Its unique, proven, non-additive brand safety solution harnesses existing product barcodes and packaging to create a unique signature that cannot be duplicated. Our combined expertise protects brand equity and provides consumer safety."

Major manufacturing brands are rapidly adopting existing technologies to fight the growing issue of product counterfeiting and diversion. However, many of these packaging elements are additive and costly. Global supply chain intrusion is on the rise and it is getting more difficult to track and trace real products with outdated technologies that can be replicated.

The statistics are staggering with companies spending over $150 billion annually in additive anti-counterfeiting packaging. Everything from holograms, special seals and inks to watermarks and RFID tags are being utilized – all adding costs and production changes with marginal results. Systech's technology is non-additive and cost effective and can be easily implemented on existing product and labelling production lines.

About SystechSystech is revolutionizing brand protection. For over 30 years, global brands have relied on its advanced software to combat counterfeiting, prevent product diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Innovation is deeply ingrained in Systech's DNA—from its start-up roots in advanced machine vision to pioneering pharmaceutical serialization and transforming traceability and non-additive authentication. Systech's software solutions keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chain—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

About ToppanToppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics. Serving customers in every sector of business and industry, Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges that businesses and society face in today's rapidly changing market. For more information visit www.toppan.com/en or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan-printing/

Media Contacts:

Jefferson Barr, VP Marketing, SystechJefferson.barr@systechone.com

Public Relations Division, Toppan Printingkouhou@toppan.co.jp

