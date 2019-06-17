ilTempo TV

Sino-Russian (Harbin) economic and trade index launched to serve as barometer of bilateral trade

di AdnKronos

17 Giugno 2019

- The index, developed by experts from institutions including the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the Renmin University of China (RUC) and the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), and organized by the China Economic Information Service (CEIS), is expected to reflect the economic and trade exchanges and also the trend of trade development between China and Russia, in an all-round, multi-level and objective manner.

Comprised of a national trade index and a regional trade index, the first issue of the Sino-Russian (Harbin) economic and trade index specifically covers the Sino-Russian trade index, Sino-Russian import index, Sino-Russian export index, intra-industry trade index and trade complementarity index.

It also includes Harbin urban influence coverage index which will help build Harbin into a hub city open to Russia by providing related decision support.

The index is not only a comprehensive review of and research on cooperation between Heilongjiang and Russia's counterparts, but also a guide in data support for their economic and trade cooperation, said Ma Youjun, an expert with the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, adding that big data support will be needed in the future Sino-Russian regional, investment and industry cooperation. 

