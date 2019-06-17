ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Rove At The Park Opens Doors to a Thrilling Lifestyle Experience in Dubai Parks and Resorts

di AdnKronos

17 Giugno 2019

- Rove At The Park has 579 comfortably sized rooms and interconnecting family rooms. Guests at Dubai Parks and Resorts can access more than 100 fun and adrenaline-packed rides and attractions spread across MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park as well as free access to themed zones at Riverland™ Dubai.

Paul Bridger, Corporate Director of Operations, Rove Hotels, said: "Guests love Rove Hotels for their central location, amenities, convenience and assured value, which have made the brand one of the most popular in the city. We are delighted to open Rove At The Park that offers a great getaway for Rovers."

"Dubai Parks and Resorts is a dynamic leisure destination that appeal to families, couples, and theme-park enthusiasts. Opening a second hotel is part of our strategy to have more than 1,300 keys at the destination by the second half of 2020," said Ahmed AlRayyes, Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, DXB Entertainments, the company that owns Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Rove At The Park is only a half hour drive from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Guests can easily access several shopping and entertainment centres as well as the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

All rooms are designed to delight guests with a 48-inch interactive TV screen with a smart media hub and free wi-fi. The rooms have designer mattresses, pull-out beds for extra guests and a modern bathroom with power rain showers. The hotel offers smart services such as late check-out at 2pm, 24-hour gym, a pool and sun deck. The hotel has a 24-hour boutique convenience store, self-service laundromat and luggage store rooms. The Daily is an all-day hangout where guests can eat in or grab and go. 

There are five other hotels under the brand in Dubai including Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City, Rove Trade Centre and Rove Dubai Marina.

ContactKelly HomeASDA'A BCW+9714 4507600    kelly.home@bcw-global.com

 

 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923483/Rove_At_The_Park.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923484/Rove_At_The_Park.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Allarme curcuma: 19 casi di epatite, ecco i prodotti a rischio

Allarme curcuma: 19 casi di epatite, ecco i prodotti a rischio

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

La Germania ossessionata da Salvini

"Perché ho mentito in tv". Pamela Prati se la prende pure con la d'Urso

"Perché ho mentito in tv". Pamela Prati se la prende pure con la d'Urso

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Naomi Campbell senza età: nudo da infarto e lato B in bella mostra

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Tatuaggio con l'errore, i social massacrano l'ex tronista

Tatuaggio con l'errore, i social massacrano l'ex tronista

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

"Sono milioni". Orrore nelle campagne: la Sardegna ridotta così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33