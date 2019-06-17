ilTempo TV

Discover the Story Behind Greatness with GAC Motor

di AdnKronos

17 Giugno 2019

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8557051-gac-motor-salute-the-ordinary/

This story has been told by GAC Motor in the first video 'Boat' as part of its new brand film series 'Salute the Ordinary'. In the brand film series, GAC Motor discovers stories about the greatness created by ordinary people in their daily life and shows its respect to them. The teacher in "Boat" is an average man in the eyes of most people, while the inspiration he brought to his students has made him a great teacher.

The story embodies the idea that every ordinary person's role in society is significant in building up a community no matter what job they hold.

This theme is reflected in all employees at GAC Motor. Following the company's vision of pursuing greatness and commitment to achieving the dream of creating an enjoyable life of mobility for global consumers, all GAC Motor staff contribute their professionalism to their ordinary positions within the company, to develop high-quality products.

"GAC Motor pays tribute to ordinary people who work hard for a better life with 'Salute the Ordinary'. We respect the values created in every ordinary position and encourage individuals and groups to overcome challenges with persistence to achieve their dreams of greatness," says Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

About GAC MotorFounded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motorTwitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motorYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/GACMotorOfficialFor media enquiries, please contact:Sukie WongPhone: +86-186-8058-2829Email: GACMotor@126.com

Photo - https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8557051-gac-motor-salute-the-ordinary/image/DiscovertheStory_1560526678461-HR.jpg

