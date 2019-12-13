The Game Awards 2019: Sekiro miglior videogioco dell'anno. Disco Elysium, trionfo indie

cerca
L'Oscar del gaming va a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. I videogioco di From Software ha trionfato a The Game Awards 2019 battendo la concorrenza di Death Stranding e Disco Elysium. Per Sekiro, che porta la firma di Hideo Kojima, arrivano quattro riconoscimenti: migliore regia, miglior colonna sonora, miglior gioco d'azione e avventura e miglior performance (Mads Mikkelsen). Il gioco segue le avventure di un ninja, lo shinobi Sekiro, per difendere il giovane signore a cui ha giurato fedeltà. Disco Elysium è invece il miglior gioco indipendente, miglior rivelazione indie, miglior gioco di ruolo e miglior comparto narrativo.
Tutti i premi di The Game Awards 2019
- Best Action Game: Devil May Cry V
- Best Action/Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Art Direction: Control
- Best Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best Community Support: Destiny 2
- Best eSports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)
- Best eSports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019
- Best eSports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Best eSports Player: Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Best eSports Team: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- Best Family Game: Luigi's Mansion 3
- Best Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Best Game Direction: Death Stranding
- Best Indipendent Game: Disco Elysium
- Best Mobile Game: Call of Duty: Mobile
- Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends
- Best Narrative: Disco Elysium
- Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite
- Best Performance: Mads Mikkelsen (Death Stranding)
- Best RPG: Disco Elysium
- Best Score & Music: Death Stranding
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
- Best Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber
- Content Creator of the Year: Shroud
- eSports Game of the Year: League of Legends
- Fresh Indie Game: Disco Elysium
- Games for Impact: GRIS
- Player's Voice Award: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
