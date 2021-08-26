Cerca
Attentato a Kabul, l'Isis lo aveva scritto sui social. Ecco i post incriminati

Attentati a Kabul, l'isis lo aveva annunciato sui social. Rita Katz (Site), la maggiore esperta al mondo di terrorismo islamico, aveva già scovato qualche giorno fa gli annunci dell'Isis. Attentati fatti contro Biden ma anche contro talebani.

Nei post ripresi dalla Katz si legge: "I soldati del Califfato si stanno preparando per una nuova tappa della loro jihad benedetta che non si fermerà".

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gli attentati a Kabul sono rivolti contro gli Stati Uniti e gli stessi talebani.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

