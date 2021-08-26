Attentato a Kabul, l'Isis lo aveva scritto sui social. Ecco i post incriminati

Attentati a Kabul, l'isis lo aveva annunciato sui social. Rita Katz (Site), la maggiore esperta al mondo di terrorismo islamico, aveva già scovato qualche giorno fa gli annunci dell'Isis. Attentati fatti contro Biden ma anche contro talebani.

Nei post ripresi dalla Katz si legge: "I soldati del Califfato si stanno preparando per una nuova tappa della loro jihad benedetta che non si fermerà".

Just last week, #ISIS officially warned of severe attacks in Afghanistan, as @siteintel_jt reported: ” The soldiers of the Caliphate, are preparing for a new stage in their blessed jihad, which will not stop..." https://t.co/wYm9KhlQa5 pic.twitter.com/ufa8Ou0Ux4

Gli attentati a Kabul sono rivolti contro gli Stati Uniti e gli stessi talebani.

The group has carried out high-profile suicide attacks in #Kabul before, and lately in media, #ISIS-linked groups took the lead of ISIS official in publishing incitement posters against the U.S. and Taliban. pic.twitter.com/KlCm3nMG6w