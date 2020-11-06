Cerca
Logo
Cerca
Edicola digitale
+
In evidenza
Sezioni
Spettacoli
AltroTempo

Ryanair prende per i fondelli il figlio di Trump: "Basta Air Force One? Con noi a 9.99 euro"

Esplora:

  • a
  • a
  • a

Il tweet-spot dileggio di Ryanair al figlio di Trump, Eric: non hai più accesso all'Air Force One? Non ti preoccupare, abbiamo ottime offerte commerciali per te. La prossima volta che vieni in Europa voli speciali a 9,99 euro...

 

Dai blog