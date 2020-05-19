MARKHAM, Ontario, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI Geomatics, a world leading developer of remote sensing and photogrammetric software and systems, announced today the availability of Geomatica Cloud on the cloudeo marketplace.

"PCI Geomatics offers leading edge technology to extract information from UAV, aerial, satellite optical and SAR imagery. Improving access to this technology is a key focus of our business transformation. The cloudeo marketplace represents exciting opportunities to expose our technology to more customers and partners who conduct their day to day business leveraging cloud architectures," said June McAlarey, President and CEO of PCI Geomatics.

PCI Geomatics will initially offer access to its software on a subscription basis through cloudeo, an online marketplace to access imagery, software and infrastructure as a service. Flexible subscriptions will be offered, with opportunities to develop flexible automated workflows that leverage the rich capability of Geomatica and the powerful Python API functionality.

"We are pleased to welcome PCI Geomatics to our marketplace. Geomatica offers excellent capability, and combined with our data offerings and infrastructure, we are confident this will create more possibilities for innovative uses of earth observation imagery and analysis," said Dr. Manfred Krischke, CEO of cloudeo.

Further information about PCI Geomatics can be found at www.pcigeomatics.com/geomatica-cloud.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170138/PCI_Geomatics_PCI_Geomatics_Introduces_Geomatica_Cloud.jpg