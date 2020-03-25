cerca

comunicati

Live Video App Ablo Sees Surge in Users and Conversations Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

di AdnKronos

25 Marzo 2020

Live Video App Ablo Sees Surge in Users and Conversations Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

20% Increase in Users & 50% More Messages in Countries with Quarantines

GHENT, Belgium, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions find themselves under lockdown, live video chat app Ablo is uniquely positioned to connect users across borders and languages over their shared experiences amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Ablo has seen an increase in users of 20% and messages on its platform increase by 50% as social isolation measures have been imposed in various countries.

Ablo launched in early 2019 and enables people to start conversations, share their stories and make new friends across the globe. Since messages and video calls on the app are automatically translated in real time, users can have one-on-one conversations with anyone, in any language. Ablo has quickly grown in popularity – last year Google named it a "Best App" of 2019, citing its mission of creating unlikely connections and its encouragement to learn about different cultures.

While trending topics on Ablo have historically centered around daily routines, the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation measures have overtaken recent conversations. The app has allowed users in various parts of the world to connect over what they're experiencing on the ground and how they are coping with quarantines. Ablo sees the number of active users per country following the lockdown wave across the globe. Since the Hubei lockdown on January 23, the number of messages sent has jumped by 120%. Right after Italy's lockdown, the number of sent messages out of Italy increased by 41% and since Spain is in lockdown, Spanish people have sent 31% more messages to people worldwide.

"Ablo was already helping users around the world make friends across borders. In these days of physical distancing, we realize how important it is to stay socially connected," said Ablo CEO Joost Roelandts. "With Ablo, we will continue to empower our community to keep exploring the world and connect through these shared experiences and events."

About Ablo

Named by Google as a Best App of 2019, Ablo is on a mission to create unique connections and encourage learning about other cultures, customs, food and music. Talk with your international friends in your own language and the app will automatically translate. With Ablo, you speak every language. The app has been downloaded over 7 million times in more than 180 countries since its launch in 2019 and is creating over 50,000 friendships every day. Download Ablo for free on iOS, Android & Huawei. Discover more at https://ablo.to/live or download the app on https://ablo.to/download

Press kit, logo & high res images: bit.ly/ablo-press-doc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137215/Ablo_stay_connected.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056169/Ablo_Logo.jpg 

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Cosa fa Vasco Rossi chiuso in casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Cosa fa Vasco a casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33