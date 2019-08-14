ilTempo TV

Bitfinex Enables Intermediate Verification Level

14 Agosto 2019

- This move will enable unverified users without a bank account to verify their accounts to the intermediate level and obtain access to a host of benefits, including:

Intermediate verification level users will not have access to bank wire deposits and withdrawals, with this service remaining exclusive to fully-verified users.

About BitfinexFounded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

Press contactJoe Morganpress@bitfinex.com

