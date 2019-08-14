ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Avidity Science Launches Geno Cl Series, Setting a New Standard For Deionised (DI) Water Purification Systems

di AdnKronos

14 Agosto 2019

- The Geno™ CL is a fully scalable one-box solution providing consistent and compliant supply of CLRW up to 200 L/hr (0.88 GPM) flowrate. Unique to Avidity's Geno CL, its twin stream cassette technology provides the contingency required in the modern laboratory within a single platform ensuring a continuous supply of pure water at all times.

Designed to accommodate the changing needs of clinical laboratories, it is versatile, flexible and easy to operate with a 10-inch intuitive, icon based, touch screen.  It minimises spatial requirements, whilst reducing the risk of water outage; all in a single cabinet.

The Geno CL platform utilises a combination of proven water puriﬁcation technologies, comprising of Reverse Osmosis (RO), Membrane Degassing, and Electrodeionisation (EDI) Cassettes, combined with in-built storage and distribution to deliver CLRW direct to the clinical analysers. All technologies are easily accessible to the operator enabling simple and timely cartridge replacement.

"We believe the Geno™ CL will set a new standard in CLRW given it's unique features such as the twin stream technology," said Doug Lohse, Chief Executive Officer for Avidity Science.  "For 50 years Avidity has taken a customer-focused approach to innovation and the Geno™ CL is the latest example of how our solutions enable greater customer efficiencies while reducing operating costs."

About Avidity ScienceAvidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities. Since its inception in 1969, it has built a leadership position in the laboratory research market through a unique combination of water purification and delivery, environmental monitoring, and service solutions. Visit us at: www.AvidityScience.com

For more information on the NEW Geno™ CL, visit AvidityScience.com/GenoCL

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716246/Avidity_Science_Logo.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik, ombre sulla versione del cubano. Fuga dopo l’agguato: "Avevo paura

Ombre sulla versione del cubano fuggito dopo l’agguato: avevo paura

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33