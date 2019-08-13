ilTempo TV

Royal Canadian Mint Continues Wildly Popular Bullion Series with Grizzly Theme on New 9999 Pure Silver Coin

di AdnKronos

13 Agosto 2019

"The Mint has a long history of showcasing its innovative collector and investment products at the World's Fair of Money, the most important annual gathering of numismatists and coin dealers in North America," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  "By announcing our Grizzly pure silver Predator Series bullion coin at this forum, we are giving customers yet another exciting way to discover the purity, quality and security behind all of our industry-leading bullion coins."

The 2019-dated "Grizzly" is the fourth 1 oz., 99.99% pure silver bullion coin from the Mint's "Predator" series.  This coin reverse design features the dynamic engraving of a lunging Grizzly, contrasted against a background of precise radial lines.  Mint engravers have brought artist Emily Damstra's design to life with finishes that accent the details and animation of the Grizzly.  The reverse also features our well-known micro-engraved maple leaf security feature.

The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, created in 2003 by Canadian portrait artist Susanna Blunt.   

This new silver bullion coin will soon be available through the Mint's extensive network of bullion distributors.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public.  Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order Royal Canadian Mint bullion coins.

Coin images are available here.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

