ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

NPCC Abu Dhabi Celebrates Completion of One of the World's Largest Offshore Oil Platforms for ADNOC

di AdnKronos

1 Luglio 2019

-  

 

The Umm Lulu Gas Treatment Platform (ULGTP) - weighing 32,000 metric tonnes (MT) and measuring 77.7 metres x 83.5 metres – nearly as tall as London's Big Ben, is one of five platforms manufactured by NPCC at its 1.3 million sqm fabrication yard in Abu Dhabi.

This is part of an EPC contract awarded by ADNOC to NPCC, in consortium with TechnipFMC, for a large offshore super complex at the major Umm Lulu field. The total weight of the super complex is over 102,648 MT. The ULGTP will form a key part of the Umm Lulu Field infrastructure.

HH Sheikh Hazza said the new milestone in the manufacturing and energy sectors is a model for the national industry, adding that the UAE leadership's vision and the committed efforts of Emirati talents are the driving force of this extraordinary achievement.

HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said: "The completion of this key infrastructure asset marks another significant milestone for ADNOC as we drive oil production capacity towards four million barrels per day by end of 2020, delivering on our smart growth strategy and meeting increasing global demand for energy."

HE Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli, Chairman of NPCC, said: "Our technological developments and digital transformation have brought a qualitative leap to the UAE's manufacturing sector. This achievement will establish us as a partner of choice for energy majors globally."

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said: "Abu Dhabi is now a leading exporter of EPC services and we are proud to be the ambassadors of this transformational change. We have a robust outlook and are confident that with our team of skilled professionals, we will drive a new era of growth."

Earlier, NPCC had commissioned eight platforms for Umm Lulu Package 1. The two phases mark an investment of over US$2.5 billion. The contract includes the laying of over 2,555 kilometres of cable and 150 kilometres of pipeline by NPCC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929602/NPCC_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

For details:  Rawan AlHosban      ASDA'A BCW  +9714-4507-600    rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Orrore a Reggio Emilia, elettrochoc ai minori per darli in affido

Orrore a Reggio Emilia, elettroschock ai minori per darli in affido

Morgan sfrattato da casa. Se la prende anche con Vasco e Ligabue

Morgan sfrattato da casa. Se la prende con tutti: "Lei è un boia..."

Contrordine, la scala è ancora rotta

Contrordine, la scala è ancora rotta

Asia Argento: "Morgan ha perso la casa? È solo colpa sua"

Asia Argento: "Morgan ha perso la casa? È solo colpa sua"

Prime corna a Temptation Island? Ecco cosa sta succedendo

Prime corna a Temptation Island?
Ecco cosa sta succedendo

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Diletta hot scatena gli utenti infoiati: social da censura

Diletta hot scatena gli utenti infoiati: social da censura

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Regione sotto "assedio": no alla discarica a Pian dell'Olmo

Regione sotto "assedio": no alla discarica a Pian dell'Olmo

Wanda Nara ci riprova: la moglie di Icardi seminuda su Instagram

Wanda Nara ci riprova seminuda su Instagram

Sea Watch, arrestata la capitana Carola Rackete

Sea Watch, arrestata la capitana Carola Rackete

"Strani amori" che ritornano, Al Bano e Loredana insieme al concerto

"Strani amori" che ritornano, Al Bano e Loredana insieme 

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Delegazione Pd s'imbarca sulla Sea Watch. E Salvini li affonda

I dem s'imbarcano sulla Sea Watch. E Salvini li affonda [video]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33