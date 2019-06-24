CenturyLink Delivers Secure, Fast and Easy Self-Provisioning of Network Connections to Microsoft Azure and Azure Government

- MONROE, Louisiana, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that enables more customers to connect their locations and data centers to cloud environments on-demand, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced it has expanded Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections to support Microsoft Azure and Azure Government. This connectivity, made possible by CenturyLink's software-defined networking (SDN) technology, is another step in the company's ongoing expansion of cloud networking capabilities.

With new capabilities added in October 2018, CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections delivers IT agility by enabling customers to connect hybrid environments on-demand, across private cloud, data center locations and public cloud destinations such as Microsoft Azure. Customers can do real-time turn up and turn downs of private Ethernet connections to cloud service providers via a dynamic self-service portal or API. This usage-based model enables enterprises to consume bandwidth in the same way they are used to consuming cloud services.

"With this addition of Microsoft Azure, CenturyLink can now directly connect to approximately 70% of the desired destinations for all public cloud market users," said Paul Savill, senior vice president of core network and technology solutions, CenturyLink. "This gives customers even more flexibility for how they leverage their cloud workloads. Our robust global network and the self-service features of Dynamic Connections combine to deliver secure, reliable and scalable connectivity so enterprises can deliver IT agility with their cloud environments."

Resiliency is included in every Dynamic Connection using Azure via redundant virtual circuits, thanks to advanced connectivity capabilities of CenturyLink Dynamic Connections and Microsoft ExpressRoute. CenturyLink also offers Dynamic Connections in separate physical facilities for popular locations such as Washington, D.C. This allows customers to create even more resiliency while having similar latency performance for their Azure ExpressRoute connections.

"CenturyLink was one of our earliest ExpressRoute partners and they continue to strengthen their offerings, including newly added SDN-based Ethernet services," said Ross Ortega, partner program manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft. "We are pleased our enterprise customers now have even more options for accessing the power of Azure in their cloud journey."

Dynamic Connections offers: Flexible self-service options – enterprises can connect on-demand whenever they choose, and decide for themselves how long to stay connected – whether it's for mere minutes or days at a time. Secure connections – as a private Layer 2 network, the connection is inherently secure and minimizes exposure to external threats. Pay-as-you-go billing – every dynamic connection benefits from an hourly rate with no long-term contract and no early termination fees, enabling both short-term transient connections while also ensuring long-term circuits provide predictable monthly billing.1Easy access – this capability is available at enterprise locations including distribution centers and media venues.

Key Facts: CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, part of the CenturyLink Cloud Connect portfolio, is available across thousands of locations in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. It also supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS GovCloud (U.S.). Dynamic Connections are delivered over private MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 connections across CenturyLink's redundant global fiber network using SDN. CenturyLink is a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider(MSP) and Gold Partner. CenturyLink's network capabilities include approximately 450,000 route miles of fiber, with over 150,000 on-net buildings, including connectivity to more than 2,200 public and private data centers across the globe.

About CenturyLink CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

1 A CenturyLink master services agreement for network services with minimum term and early termination fees is required to gain access to Dynamic Connections.

