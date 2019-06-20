ilTempo TV

Universal Fibers Expands Finished Yarn Capabilities in Europe and Asia

di AdnKronos

20 Giugno 2019

- "This marks another investment in our commitment to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers," said Phil Harmon, President of Universal Fibers. "As an expanding global company we continue to add resources and invest in our business to meet the unique and varied needs of our markets throughout the world."

Universal Fibers offers premium solution-dyed fiber in styled finished yarns including Helix®, Silkworks® and Revolve®. These proprietary ready-to-tuft technologies are highly valued in the market and require various finish techniques including twisting and heat-setting. By expanding capacity in these areas, Universal Fibers assures the highest standards of quality and service its customers have come to expect.

About Universal Fibers, Inc.: Universal Fibers, Inc. is one of two business units within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC, with Premiere Fibers, Inc. the second business unit. Based in Bristol, Virginia USA with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Thailand and China. Universal Fibers, Inc. is a global leader in the production of high quality, solution-dyed synthetic filament-based fibers for the flooring, transportation and industrial fibers industries.

Universal Fibers® | ISO 9001, 14001 | Bristol, Virginia USA | Taicang, ChinaFor more information, contact; +1.276.669.1161, info@unversalfibers.com  www.universalfibers.com

Media Contact:Amy SmithTele: +1.423.298.6962E: asmith@ndp.agency

 

