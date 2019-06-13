ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Emaar Hospitality Group Unveils Vida Emirates Hills, an Upscale Lifestyle Hotel in a Tranquil Setting

di AdnKronos

13 Giugno 2019

- The 160-room hotel is the third to open in Dubai under the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand and the 16th hotel in the portfolio of Emaar Hospitality Group. Vida Emirates Hills offers exceptional summer stay deals with 50% off on the best available rate valid for bookings until July 31 for stays until September 30, 2019.

Chris Newman, COO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "Vida Emirates Hills brings the unique value proposition of being the first Vida hotel in the established Emirates Hills neighbourhood. It is a lively and vibrant hub that inspires guests – and assures a resort-like ambience with spectacular views of two golf courses."

Only 20 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport, Vida Emirates Hills has a central location that offers ease of access to the city's business centres and leisure destinations.

Several of the resort-style rooms and suites offer lush golf views. All rooms feature state-of-the-art technology and amenities with an interactive TV system and Apple TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

Every detail is thoughtfully taken care of complemented by 24-hour concierge service and recreational bicycles and electric scooters to explore the green trails of the neighbourhood. The Fitness Centre has the latest equipment while the swimming pool opens to spectacular views.

Vida Emirates Hills offers distinct dining concepts. Guests can savour afternoon tea with a twist at Stage 2. Origins is an all-day, every day, every-person eatery. Junipers is the destination lounge offering memorable indoor and outdoor experiences. There will be several F&B activations in the outdoor area overlooking the two golf courses.

Vida Emirates Hills features 10 state-of-the-art meeting rooms. The hotel will also delight art lovers with its commitment to promoting design, art, photography and local culture. Book now at: www.vidahotels.com

For details:

Kelly HomeASDA'A BCW+971-4-450-7600kelly.home@bcw-global.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902279/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902278/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
La vendetta della Cipriani. Così fa a pezzi la Vignali

La vendetta della Cipriani. Così fa a pezzi la Vignali

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Marco Carta vuota il sacco dalla d'Urso: "Ora vi racconto tutto"

Marco Carta vuota il sacco dalla d'Urso: "Non sono un ladro"

La De André si lascia andare. Guarda come doma il "vitello" Gennaro

La De André si lascia andare. Fuoco e fiamme a letto con Gennaro

Terapia chetogenica nelle malattie endocrino-metaboliche

Terapia chetogenica contro l'obesità

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Aidi, bomba atomica. Ecco per chi è impazzito Verratti

Aidi, bomba atomica. Ecco per chi è impazzito Verratti

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

"Denunciato chi non indagò su Renzi"

"Denunciato chi non indagò su Renzi"

Meghan riappare così. Alla parata per la Regina con Harry e Kate

Meghan riappare così. Alla parata per la Regina con Harry e Kate

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

"So che ti piace...". Imperdonabile gaffe dello youtuber con la d'Urso

"So che ti piace...". Imperdonabile gaffe dello youtuber con la d'Urso

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Vettel, sfregio alla Fia. E lo scatto d'ira diventa virale

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33